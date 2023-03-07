President appoints Ambassador to Namibia

President appoints Ambassador to Namibia Mrs Melody Chaurura

The Herald

Columbus Mabika

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has in terms of the constitution appointed Mrs Melody Chaurura as the country’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Namibia.

A general notice in the Government Gazzette published yesterday reads “It is hereby notified that His Excellency the President has, in terms of section 110 (2)(i) as read with section 204 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, appointed Mrs Melody Chaurura as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Namibia.”

Mrs Chaurura is previously the Counsellor Embassy of Zimbabwe in Sweden and Consul-General to Johannesburg South Africa.

