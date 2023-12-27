DEMBARE LEGEND BURIED

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS legend David “Broom Boy” George was laid to rest at Zororo Memorial Park yesterday with several former and current players in attendance.

George (71) passed away on Saturday after a long battle with illness.

Speaker after speaker praised George, whose coaching stints took him to Dynamos, Motor Action and Harare City.

Condolence messages continued pouring in yesterday for Broom Boy as the funeral procession passed through Rufaro Stadium on the way to Zororo Memorial Park on the outskirts of Harare .

ZIFA chairman Lincoln Mutasa who was part of the crowd that thronged Rufaro and Zororo said he had lost a brother whom he had known for close to four decades.

“We have lost brother who was a mentor. I started to know Bla Dee, as we would call him, from as early as 1981 when we played together and he was the first to promise that he would not leave Dynamos when I got into an executive position.

“I would always be in touch with him as he was so much into football and we looked up to him as an elder brother. We are at a loss of words as we part our condolences to George’s family. He was an ever jovial individual whom you would never see angry and he taught us a lot as players and during our administrative times,” said Mutasa.

Seasoned goalkeepers’ coach Richard Tswatswa said it was difficult that most of their generation is passing on and he was pained by the death of George whom he referred to as a good friend.

“We played for different teams for the better part of our playing days but would later on link up in the coaching sector where worked closely.

“We played at the time and he was a good man who was so supportive. We have been together at Motor Action and later on linked up at Harare City as coaches. We had good memories and we had a nice journey together which saw us become more of a family. We are losing most of our generation but it is everyone’s way and it is all our way,” said Tswatswa.

Gilbert Mushangazhike, who was once under George as a Dynamos junior, said he has lost his mentor who have seen him develop into a better player.

“I have known Blah Dee since I was young playing at Dynamos juniors with the likes of Elasto Lungu. He took us as his sons and we had a good relationship with him as he developed us into better players.

“He was someone who would encourage us to work hard which saw us become better. It will be difficult to lose someone of George’s calibre as he would always look at us as his own children.

We could not have gone far without the support and mentorship of Blah Dee,” added Mushangazhike.

Alois Bunjira, who was part of the proceedings yesterday, said it was painful to lose someone like George despite them not having worked together.

“We were from a different crop him being Dynamos and me being CAPS United but he was more of an elder brother who would give us advice at any given time. He would talk to me like his own son and I would listen to his wise words, we have lost a football servant who was not selective. He did not look at which back-ground you will be coming from,” added Bunjira.

Premiership champions, Ngezi Platinum also sent their maessage of condolence.

“Ngezi Platinum Stars FC is saddened by the passing of former Dynamos player and coach David “Broom Boy” George.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

“Rest in peace David George,” read their message.

George was born in Mbare in 1952 and began his football career playing for teams such as Nimfa Rovers, and Mutanga Rovers before he joined Dynamos around 1975, and winning six league titles during his eight-year stint with the Harare giants.

A fine winger of his generation, George is best remembered as a dribbling master, who terrorised defenders in the 1970s, hence the nickname “Broom Boy’’.

Probably his most memorable year was in 1976, a year after he had joined the trailblazing Glamour Boys.

That season, George was part of the DeMbare team that won five of six cup tournaments namely the league title, Nyore Nyore Charity Shield, BAT Rosebowl, Castle Cup and Southern African Champions of Champions Cup in 1976.

And more fittingly, he was among the 11 Soccer Stars of the Year finalists.