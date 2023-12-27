Zimbabweans celebrate Christmas in style

Africa Moyo Deputy News Editor

The true yesteryear spirit of celebrating Christmas is yet to die down, as most of Zimbabwe’s tourist centres, including Victoria Falls, experienced an influx of visitors while growth points and entertainment joints in urban areas, were also a hive of activity on Christmas and Boxing Days.

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi, who has been criss-crossing the country encouraging locals to visit their tourist attraction centres under the ZimBHO campaign, was at Matopos National Park on Christmas Day, mixing and mingling with local and international tourists.

In Victoria Falls, large numbers of people visited the rain forest while others were having lunch and dinner at the hotels and lodges. More people were also in Nyanga, Great Zimbabwe in Masvingo and other places.

In Matopos, Minister Rwodzi visited Rhodes’ Grave, Maleme Dam and Matopo Hills.

“I am very impressed with what I have seen so far since the festive season begun and since the launch of our domestic tourism campaign to promote our own destination to our people, and the diaspora community coming back home to spend time with family and friends,” Minister Rwodzi told journalists.

“We are in Matopos and many families are here. I am happy people are coming in their numbers to visit this site and to learn more about this place. We see families coming together in this place, having lunches, braais, and food.”

On December 24, Minister Rwodzi was at Beitbridge Border Post where she interacted with Zimbabweans coming home for the festive season from South Africa. She encouraged them to visit local tourist centres to promote domestic tourism.

In an interview, Matabeleland North Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe past president Mr Farai Chimba yesterday said he was impressed by the numbers of people in the country’s tourism capital of Victoria Falls.

“The numbers have been quite good and we expect the numbers to continue rising,” he said.

“We have the Mapopoma Festival here from December 30 to 31 and we expect more people to come for the event, including international tourists.”

In Harare, the usual crowd pulling hideouts were teeming with people who went out with families, friends and relatives to celebrate the day.

Mr Knowledge Matanda of Mabvuku, who was at Kwamereki with his family, said: “Christmas Day is a day to celebrate with family. Yes, we acknowledge that we will have to pay school fees for the new term beginning in January 2024 but we just have to have some time out with family.

“I am happy to see many individuals and families out here taking time out from their busy schedules they had during the course of the year.”

In the Avenues area, people congregated at several places including Montague Shopping Centre where they mixed and mingled with friends.

In Chitungwiza, Chikwanha Shopping Centre was the place to be for many people. People enjoyed roasted gizzards, while others were braaing and having drinks.

Mr Fortune Sithole and wife Mrs Margaret Sithole, who were with their four children, said they were glad to be away from home.

“It is good to be out with family celebrating Christmas Day. We will visit another place on New Year’s Day so that we, together with the kids, refresh our minds.

“But we have seen some dangerous driving along the way. We call on motorists to take care on the roads so that we celebrate together, not to have other people forced to attend funerals because of reckless drivers,” said Mrs Sithole.

In Warren Park D, Dzivaresekwa, Kuwadzana and Westlea, people of all ages were enjoying the day in their areas.

In Dzivaresekwa 4, the busiest place was the fast food restaurant situated along Bulawayo Road where families relaxed with children playing on the trampoline. In Dzivaresekwa 2 and 3, the Christmas of old was on show as young children could be seen with new clothes and a soft drink in hand interacting with friends.

Other families took their lunch to the verandas to enjoy while checking on passers-by, extending a greeting to those they know.

But mechanics had a tough time as they remained at their backyard garages fixing vehicles for those that wanted to drive around, or even go to tourist centres and the rural areas.

Yesterday was a bit subdued as some parts of Harare, Chiredzi, Gutu and Victoria Falls, experienced rains, preventing people from going out.

A sizable number of families were at the Lake Chivero feasting the day away.