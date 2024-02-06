Dates for 2024 tobacco marketing season set

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

The Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) has announced that the 2024 auction tobacco marketing season opens on Wednesday 13th March 2024, while the contract tobacco sales will commence the following day.

In a statement acting Chief Executive Officer Mr Emmanuel Matsvaire advised all stakeholders to be prepared.

He said a brief ceremony will be held on the opening day at a venue to be advised in due course.

‘’A brief ceremony to mark the start of the 2024 tobacco marketing season will be held on Wednesday 13th March 2024. The venue, time and programme for the ceremony will be advised in due course,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) has come up with a transporters framework to reduce losses incurred by farmers during the ferrying of crops to the market.