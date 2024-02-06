Parirenyatwa receives US$50 000 worth of cancer drugs

Health Reporter

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has received a consignment of US$50 000 worth of chemotherapy drugs that are set to improve the provision of cancer treatment.

The drugs were donated by TM Pick n Pay and CABS in partnership with the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Cancer Association of Zimbabwe General Manager Mrs Junior Mavu said the money to purchase the drugs had been raised during the breast cancer awareness month.

“In October, which is breast cancer awareness month, we partnered with TM Pick n Pay and Cabs. For TM it was Zumba sessions every Saturday from September to the end of October while for CABS, a cent was donated for swipe transactions on a CABS machine. The money that was generated within that month is the one that was used for this donation today,” she said.