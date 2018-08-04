Dance school class graduates in style

Jevas Simbarashe Moyana

The eagles soar in the vast blue skies but always land on earth’s crust.

So was the fate of a dance training batch of students that completed their exhilarating experience to become professional dancers at the Afrikera Dance Trust.

The graduation ceremony, held on Friday July 27, was a prestigious event at 91 Robert Mugabe Meikles Building. The guests of honour were Mr John and Mrs Jeanne Moxon from the Meikles Foundation who are very keen on uplifting the arts industry in Zimbabwe.

The event was breath-taking, with thrilling performances from the graduates and other groups that had come to offer their support to the institution.

The dance hub was full to capacity as people were packed like sardines in a tin, to get a glimpse of the amazing power of dance. The AfriKera dance training programme is directed by Soukaina Marie Laure and is a three-year scholarship programme.

Soukaina is famed for her passion for and having arts at heart and her endeavour to help students who want to pursue dance as a career.

She makes them realise that dance is an art and like any art form, needs constant training to acquire skills that make it an art form of ecstasy and beauty.

Speaking at the event, Soukaina Marie Laure could not contain her joy.

“The students gave their all to the programme and I am extremely happy and humbled that our guests of honour the Moxons could come in person and see this graduation first hand and see the support they are giving us as it achieves — thanks to their continued help,” she said.

The school syllabus is a salsa of dishes and dance goodies that involves ballet, African dances and theory classes. At the hub, students are equipped with tools that they can use in their working world and life.

Edudance a way of teaching pupils school syllabus through dance is also part of the module. It also involves working with individuals with special needs. Classes for children and adults to learn about dance are also available.

The graduating class comprised of Tinashe Chaukura, Carlton Zhanelo, Ndineyi Alfazima, Jevas Moyana, Gladys Dzaputa, Vivian Tavaziva and Lovemore Taona.

In the quest for glory, many enrolled but a few soldiered on until the end because of resilience, focus and determination.

Dance is not for the faint hearted because it challenges an individual physically, emotionally and psychologically. Regardless of how exhausted or sick you are dance requires constant focus hence there is no time to sleep or miss class.

Each and every day one is forever learning different aspects of the body and finding new ways to move. The human body is so malleable and flexible and can make jaw dropping shapes and movements than ever imagined or fathomed.

Ballet requires technique, placement, flexibility as well as masculinity for control for example. As a dancer one has to have a strong core to do movements like Pirouettes-En-dehors and En-Dedans and be able to understand the vocabulary some of which is in French.

Ballet provides the foundation of dance which can be used in different dances. African dances require stamina, physique and rhythm for they are more grounded and challenging on the body.

Also one needs detailed information on why, who, where and how the dances were performed in the days from of old.

Dances like muchongoyo, mbakumba and hosanna recount in body movement how our long gone forefathers lived.

This information was installed in us at the AfriKera dance training hub. Dance preserves our culture and heritage and is also an occupation if taken seriously.

Apart from the gruelling exercises and busy schedule, dance is a perfect way to stay fit and forever young.

Strict regulations at the hub secures a safe learning environment free from outside interference and disturbance for focus is essential in this training.

Soukaina always says hard work and determination pay. Never have a wandering mind. Be certain of what you want in life.

AfriKera Arts Trust will be holding audition for the next intake scheduled for next September.

Upon completion of this three-year training graduates can venture into teaching, choreographing, and performing arts and be dance critics.

The writer, Jevas Simba Moyana was an outstanding graduate in the recent graduating class of Afrikera 2018.