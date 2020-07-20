COVID-19: Hospital closes after 25 health workers test positive

Midlands Bureau

Zvishavane District Hospital has been shut down with no admissions and heath care services after 25 health workers at the institution tested positive to Covid-19.

Midlands provincial Affairs Minister who is the provincial Covid-19 taskforce chairperson said health authorities were now tracing contacts of the 29 health workers most of them nurses.

Said Senator Mavima in a statement this; “On the 13th of July 2020, Zvishavane district hospital received 8 PCR positive results of which 2 were for health care workers. These results prompted the testing of other healthcare workers and other probable contacts within the hospital on the same day. The hospital received the results today 19 July 2020 and 25 out of 28 health care workers tested positive”. Senator Mavima said 3 officials from the district registrar office who were working at the hospital also tested positive.

” Investigations are underway to establish the source and characterise the pattern of transmission of infection. Measures, including contact tracing, are being taken to curb further spreading of the infection”, added Senator Mavima.