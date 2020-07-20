Breaking News
LATEST: Zim records 116 local cases on Sunday

LATEST: Zim records 116 local cases on Sunday

Local transmissions of Covid-19 rose sharply yesterday after 116 cases were recorded, with 22 being contacts of ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: ICC postpones T20 World Cup

20 Jul, 2020 - 17:07 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: ICC postpones T20 World Cup

The Herald

Sports Reporter
The International Cricket Council (ICC) today confirmed the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia 2020 has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

At today’s meeting of the IBC Board (the commercial subsidiary of the ICC), windows for the next three ICC men’s events were also agreed to bring clarity to the calendar and give the sport the best possible opportunity over the next three years to recover from the disruption caused by COVID-19.

The windows for the Men’s events are:
-ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be held October – November 2021 with the final on 14 November 2021
-ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will be held October – November 2022 with the final on 13 November 2022
-ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held in India October – November 2023 with the final on 26 November 2023

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting