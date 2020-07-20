JUST IN: ICC postpones T20 World Cup

Sports Reporter

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today confirmed the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia 2020 has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

At today’s meeting of the IBC Board (the commercial subsidiary of the ICC), windows for the next three ICC men’s events were also agreed to bring clarity to the calendar and give the sport the best possible opportunity over the next three years to recover from the disruption caused by COVID-19.

The windows for the Men’s events are:

-ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be held October – November 2021 with the final on 14 November 2021

-ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will be held October – November 2022 with the final on 13 November 2022

-ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held in India October – November 2023 with the final on 26 November 2023