COVID-19: Cases rise to 237

Herald Reporter

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has confirmed that 15 more cases tested positive for Covid-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 237 with 31 recoveries, 202 active and four deaths since the onset of the outbreak on March 20, 2020.

The new cases are all returnees from South Africa and are all isolated.

Of the 15 positive cases according to the provinces, Matabeleland South recorded eight, which is the highest, Harare, four, Masvingo, two, and Midlands one.

“The accumulative number of tests done to date is 50 920 (30 518 RTD and 20 402 (PCR,”) reads the report.

In yesterday’s report, five cases were deducted from Harare province and added to Matabeleland South. This was due to a data verification exercise that was done using line lists from both provinces, which showed that five cases from Matabeleland South were being reported under Harare province in the daily update.