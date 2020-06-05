Breaking News
JUST IN: Tapfuma jailed, cars forfeited

05 Jun, 2020 - 14:06 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Tapfuma jailed, cars forfeited Douglas Tapfuma

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Reporter
Top Government official Douglas Tapfuma has been jailed for four years and had his six cars forfeited to the State.

Tapfuma was convicted on three counts of criminal abuse of office as a public officer.

Magistrate Esthere Chivasa had initially jailed Tapfuma for two years on each count before setting aside two years for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within that period.

In sentencing Tapfuma, magistrate Chivasa took into account the 10 months he spend in remand prison during his trial. She also said the jail term was meant to send a message to would-be offenders that corruption should not be viewed as a source of income in life.

The court also said it decided to forfeit his cars as making him restitute ZIMRA $11 996 in duty would be tantamount to double punishment.

