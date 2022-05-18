Council to close “death traps” in Warren Park

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

HARARE City Council is set to close all pits in the area near Warren Hills cemetery following the death of a 12-year-old boy who fell and drowned in an unprotected pit reportedly dug by a land developer, in Warren Park D.

Yusof Chikeke who died last week Tuesday was reported to be in the company of four other pupils when the tragedy struck.

Ward 15 (Warren Park) councillor Tichaona Mhetu has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and said Council was working on filling all unprotected pits in Warren Park.

“I had spoken to the council’s chief engineer to stop the proposed development which led to the digging of the pit but it had already been dug. We are now working on closing every pit in Warren Park so that we avoid accidents of that nature.

“Children are our future and as such, we are saddened by this demise. It is very painful to meet such tragedies, especially after parents had earlier raised issues pertaining to the filling of the pits. We had planned to fence off the pit but we failed due to the instabilities that were within the council,” he said.

Cllr Mhetu also attributed the tragedy to the political squabbles which have rocked the opposition-led councils that have resulted in constant changes.

“There were constant changes of town clerks and directors of works but we made endless efforts to have the pit filled or covered as it was a potential danger and it is unfortunate that no implementation took place.

“My task is to communicate issues affecting residents to the council and then the town clerk implements but it is unfortunate that the ditch was not protected. Currently, we are working on filling the pit and I would like to assure the residents that such tragedies can be avoided.”