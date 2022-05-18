Chibuku Neshamwari Dance Festival is back

Senior Arts Reporter

Organisers of the popular dance festival dubbed, “Chibuku Neshamwari Dance Festival” have announced that it is back with a date set for May 28.

The festival has over the years afforded dance groups global recognition and performances at various corporate and cultural events.

Delta Corporation general manager – Corporate Affairs Patricia Murambinda said the festival has become important in promoting and ensuring that traditional dances, which are one of the crucial intangible cultural heritages, are celebrated.

“Dance and music have played an important part in the way people interact, celebrate and narrate our past,” she said.

“To this end, Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival has kept alive the many traditional dances that define the country and its people.”

“Chibuku Neshamwari Dance Festival will hold dance competitions, where participants from across the 10 provinces of Zimbabwe will come through and compete.”

She added that the top three winning groups will receive prize monies.

“This will then culminate in a National Final where winners from the 10 provinces will battle it out to be crowned overall winners.”