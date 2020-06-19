Cost of blood up

Herald Reporter

The National Blood Services Zimbabwe (NBSZ) has more than doubled the price of blood for patients seeking treatment from private health institutions, private wards at public institutions and everyone covered by medical aid with effect from June 15.

Uninsured patients in public wards at Government hospitals and municipal clinics in Harare and Bulawayo continue to have their transfusions paid for by Government.

The price increase will see private and insured patients requiring transfusions paying $8 400 for a unit of blood, up from $3 600.

In addition, patients will also be required to pay $1 050 for grouping and screening and a further $700 for cross-matching, bringing the total package of accessing a pint of blood in a private facility to $10 150.

In a statement on Tuesday, NBSZ spokesperson Ms Esther Massundah attributed the increases to inflation.

“The critical raw materials and consumables that are required for collection and processing of blood components have continued to escalate as a result of the current inflationary environment,” said Ms Massundah.

She said the NBSZ was procuring its products from the local market at a premium that is over 240 percent compared to the interbank rate.

Ms Massundah said cost of utilities, donor refreshments, staff costs, blood bags and test kits have also tripled due to depreciation of the local currency.

“Therefore, it has become necessary to adjust the cost of processed blood components to be sustainable and to maintain the quality of our products,” she said.