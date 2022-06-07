Concern over Beitbridge toll fees

The Zimborders Consortium is charging US$40 for light delivery vehicles, US$80 for buses, US$200 for commercial trucks and US$175 for rigid trucks with a carrying capacity of between 15 tonnes and 20 tonnes.

Thupeyo Muleya-Beitbridge Bureau

Stakeholders have raised concern over the new border access toll fees being levied on vehicles by the Zimborders Consortium, and are calling for the Government to intervene and revise the charges.

In separate interviews, community members said the new border user fees would adversely affect the town’s economic activities and their source of livelihood, which is anchored on cross-border trade.

The charges are in addition to other levies and the New Limpopo Bridge toll fees paid to the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) and the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID).

As it stands, commercial trucks require at least US$850 to get into Zimbabwe and leave through Beitbridge Border.

This includes all the road levies and carbon tax.

Buses and light delivery vehicles need an average of US$300 to access the border both ways.

It is also understood that private motorists will part ways with around US$150 to access the border two ways by November this year.

“The current toll fees are not realistic, this will drive most of us out of business and it is important that they be revised down to modest figures,” said Mr Tafadzwa Chiuta, a representative of Beitbridge Light Cross Border Transporters.

“There is no proper communication on the proper traffic flow and toll fees for light vehicles. In some instances, you might leave for South Africa without paying toll fees and when you return you are told to pay varied figures of between US$40 and US$80 depending on the load you will be carrying.”

Beitbridge Informal Traders Association chairman, Mr Mafios Macheka, who represents more than 500 traders, said they were concerned with the extra costs of doing business through the border.

He said service providers such as transporters and suppliers would be forced to pass that cost onto informal traders, which may see prices going up.

“Our view is that there should be a consultation process between the Zimborders and the local community which has been hard hit by the new developments,” said Mr Macheka.

Beitbridge Business Association Coordinator, Mr Clevers Moyo, said they were in the process of engaging Zimborders over the issue, particularly for local businesses because of their proximity to South Africa, where they get most of their orders.

“We have had a similar arrangement for the New Limpopo Bridge toll fees which are now being handled by Zinara and we should consider going along that route,” said Mr Moyo.

Beitbridge Municipality town clerk Mr Loud Ramakgapola said if travel to South Africa was expensive, it would slow down growth or make commodities from that country expensive when sold locally.

He said motorists were already paying the Zinara bridge toll fees, adding that the new toll fees would further burden them.

“We need a consultative stakeholder meeting with Zimborders. That meeting is key and must happen so that the Zimborders project does not fail.

“We appreciate the development at the border, but we need buy-in from users of the border,” said Mr Ramakgapola.

Beitbridge East legislator, Cde Albert Nguluvhe, who also covers the border town, said he will engage the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development over the community’s concerns.

He said the border town had no industry and that most of its economic and livelihood activities were linked to cross-border travel.

Zimborders Consortium CEO, Mr Francois Diedrechsen, last week said travellers and transporters won’t feel the pain of the new toll fees as these would be offset by the improved efficiencies and less time spent when crossing the border.

Permanent Secretary for Transport and Infrastructural Development, Engineer Theodius Chinyanga, said they were yet to get a formal complaint from the community over the new toll fees.

“Once we have the specifics from the concerned parties, we will sit down with our partners and see how best we can attend to the issue of Beitbridge residents and businesses who use this border daily.

“As a Government we are alive to the importance of cross-border activities to the economy of Beitbridge town,” he said.