Surge in violent deaths worries police

Police have urged the public to respect the sanctity of human life.

Police have expressed concern over an increase in violent deaths emanating from disputes and suspected robbery cases.

Some of the suspects have been arrested while others are still at large.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged the public to respect the sanctity of human life.

Those who cause the deaths of others are eventually tried on charges of murder or culpable homicide. Murder means that the killer intended the death, and killing someone during a robbery counts as this, while culpable homicide is quite frequently the verdict when someone acts so recklessly during a fight or something similar that they are to blame for the death, even though they might not have wanted the person dead.

However all killers are arrested and remanded on murder charges with the final trial charge decided later. Murder trials are in the High Court while culpable homicide trials are heard before a regional magistrate.

ZRP Pfupajena are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which an unknown man died whilst being admitted to Chegutu District Hospital after he was seen with cuts and bruises on his body on Saturday at around 3.15am Chegutu Shopping Centre.

In Harare, police are investigating a suspected murder case in which an unknown man was found dead with a wound on the head on Saturday along the railway line at Seke Road Flyover.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact any nearest police station.

In Gokwe, police are also investigating a violent death on Thursday last week at Murairwa Village in Gokwe North.

Trymore Mpofu (28) and his brother Simon Mpofu (20) allegedly pounced on John Kufa’s homestead, armed with machetes and claimed that Kufa was engaged in an extramarital affair with Trymore Mpofu’s sister-in-law. Mpofu struck Kufa’s wife, Zorodzai Paanosvitsa (35), on the hand with a machete. Kufa then picked an axe and struck Mpofu once on the head and he died on the spot.

Police in Banket have arrested Davie Kasimu (24), Brighton Kasimu (31), Wilfred Kasimu (29) and a male juvenile aged 17 in connection with the murder of Simbarashe Katayamaoko. Mr Katayamaoko died upon admission at Banket Hospital after the suspects tied his hands and legs with an electric cable before taking turns to assault him with a wooden log at Makwidiba Farm as well as at Athol Farm in Banket.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the suspects accused Mr Katayamaoko of stealing a television, blanket and an Itel cellphone from them in a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft reported at ZRP Banket.

If people catch a suspected thief or other criminal they have to use minimum force and hand the person as soon as possible over to the police. They are forbidden by law to assault the person they catch.

Police in Gweru arrested a 17-year-old suspect last Wednesday, in connection with a killing that occurred at Mhuri Village in Shurugwi.

The suspect hit his 59-year-old grandfather with a brick on the chest after an argument over supper. The victim died upon admission at Zvamavande Hospital.

Police in Harare are also investigating a murder case that occurred on Wednesday last week at Tichagarika Shopping Centre in Glen View 3. The unknown suspect struck Sandrum Napolion Mungoshi (48) with an unknown object on the shoulder after a misunderstanding while drinking beer. He died on the spot.

Police in Macheke are investigating a case of suspected murder in which a security guard, Lawrence Mangwiro (28), went missing on May 29 while on duty at Durlstone Farm and was found dead on Wednesday at Warren Farm grazing area.

The body of the victim was found with cuts on the head as well as bruises on the legs.

In Shurugwi, police have launched a manhunt for two brothers who teamed up and fatally assulted a fellow villager who they accused of stealing an underground forehead torch.

Midlands provincial police spokeperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, said the two brothers, Wellington and Godknows Mada, were now on the run after fatally assaulting Mr Douglas Mafuta (42).

They are all from Mutemeri Village under Chief Nhema.

“It is alleged that on Sunday at around 8pm, the two brothers Wellington and Godknows, approached the now deceased, Douglas Mafuta accusing him of stealing a torch.

“They then used logs to assault him all over the body before they left. His health deteriorated and he died in hospital the following day,” he said.