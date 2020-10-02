Civil servants get 40pc cost of living cushion

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

The latest 40 percent cost-of-living salary adjustment by the Government will be paid into the bank accounts of civil servants starting today, while negotiations continue with unions representing civil servants over a final agreement on wages and other employment terms.

The adjustment, and the continuation of the US$75 a month Covid-19 allowance, are interim steps taken by the Government to help cushion its employees while the negotiations are in progress. The Government would continue negotiating an agreement in good faith, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said yesterday.

In her appeal for patience from workers, Minister Mutsvangwa said cognisant of challenges facing civil servants, the Government was committed to improve their welfare.

“Normally, Government does not effect salary adjustments without a signed agreement, but we have had to go out of our way to cushion our dedicated workers. Negotiations at the National Joint Negotiating Council will continue and any agreement arrived at will be honoured in the spirit of collective bargaining.

“Government has had a long history of negotiating with its workers in good faith and increases negotiated should not work against the stability that has been achieved on the financial markets and price stability as this will fuel inflation again and erode the gains we have achieved,” said the minister.

Meanwhile, Minister Mutsvangwa has clarified the issue of Covid-19 testing at the ports of entry.

“In order to facilitate faster and easier discharge of returnees, it was decided that those travellers who presented Covid-19 free certificates issued 48 hours from departure would be discharged for self-quarantine.

“However, those travellers who displayed Covid-19 symptoms regardless of having a valid Covid-19 free certificate will have to be tested at ports of entry, along with those who do not have Covid-19 certificates.

“The cost of this testing, which is US$60, will be borne by the traveller,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.