Christmas shows bring cheer to revellers

Arts Reporter

It’s two days before Christmas Day and already people are in the mood to feast.

The town has been painted red and green for the festive season, some shops have extended their working hours to accommodate last minute shopping by some customers.

Speaking of bonuses, some workers are in a happy mood and are already spending their hard-earned money.

Children are in happy vibes as they too can’t wait to dress up and showcase their fashion statements.

Artistes are not resting as they have lined up shows, and a survey conducted by The Herald Arts revealed that there are a lot of events lined up.

Besides all this, people should just be aware that the Covid-19 is still among us and they should continue wearing masks, sanitise and obviously observe social distancing.

Remember not to drink and drive and Merry Christmas.

Enjoy the holiday.

Here are some of the events taking place

No break for Macheso this season

Sungura maestro Alick Macheso has chosen not to rest this Christmas as his released schedule is very tight.

Tonight he will be hosted by Mandel Leisure together with Zimdancehall musician Jah Signal. On Saturday he will be serenading fans at Makumbe Paradise Motel, Murambinda where revellers will have him live as he performs new and old songs from his albums.

It will be fun packed as raunchy dancer Beverly Sibanda “Bev” will also be performing.

Then on Christmas Day the “Tafadzwa Nyarara” hit maker will host a Christmas special at Tanza Centre which he has dubbed, “Xmas Special Kwatakabva”, where he will share the stage with Somandla Ndebele and Enzo Ishall before going on stage at the Wedza Arts Festival.

However, on Monday, Boxing Day, he will be in Mutoko at Nyamakwere Lodges and Restaurant again with Somandla Ndebele.

Posting on his social media handles, Macheso said Christmas is a time to enjoy and be happy.

“It is about merry making and people should enjoy it while still alive.

It is a busy schedule for me as I have a lot lined up taking place,” he said.

Nutty O in Zvishavane

As local artistes continue to spread their music in every town, popular ZImdancehall musician Nutty O will tomorrow be in Zvishavane at Caravan Park.

The “Handipere Power” singer will share the stage with Kinnah, Dj LilTunich and Dj Xhost, among others.

Dubbed, “Fill Up” Caravan Park, the musicians are expected to perform their hit songs as they usher their fans to Christmas.

Sulu dedicates shows to fans

Dendera musician Sulumani Chimbetu has said that as part of a Christmas gift to his fans, he has dedicated his forthcoming shows to his fans.

The musician will start today at Club Oasis in Masvingo where he will entertain fans.

He will drive to Chegutu on Christmas Eve as he is expected to perform at Gatsi Sports Bar and the following day, he will be in Kadoma at Oddysey Hotel as he shares the stage with Freeman before he joins other 99 artistes at the Wedza Arts Festival.

Sulu will conclude the Christmas holiday on Boxing Day as he will be back home, but this time around he will be staging a show in Highfields suburb at Mushandirapamwe hotel.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, the Sean Timba singer said, “I will be with my family at home after Christmas but literally will be entertaining the other ‘family’ like fans during the festive season.”

All set for Wedza Arts Festival

The annual Wedza Arts Festival is back with a bang, after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 scourge.

And on Christmas Day, all roads lead to Machakaire Village in Makanda, Wedza where more than 100 artistes are lined up to perform.

The artistes who include contemporary singer Jah Prayzah, who is one of the best stage performers in the country is expected to bring more energy with the likes of Killer T, Mambo Dhuterere, Michael Mahendere, Bio D.T Murimba, Leonard Zhakata, Freeman, Bazooka, Pumacol, Hwinza, Enzo Ishall, Chimbetu and Blessing Shumba among others bringing the variation. Sungura guru and man-of-the-moment, Macheso who is riding on the crest of the wave with his latest album,Tinosvitswa Nashe headlines the cast.

And it will be interesting to see who outwits the other between him and another Sungura ace Mark Ngwazi.

The latter, who will be on home soil given he hails from Wedza has made a statement this year with his new offering “Nharo Nezvinenharo”.

And the pair’s stage work will throw an interesting sub plot to the preposterous ceremony.

Macheso is arguably the best musician across all genres in Zimbabwe right now but there is no taking away the fact that upcoming singers like Ngwazi have the potential to upset the order.

The event is a brainchild of Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Tino Machakaire, who is also the legislator for Wedza South Constituency.

He sponsors the show through his Tinmac Foundation which was formed in 2018.

Machakaire said the festival is meant to give the Wedza folk and the generality of Zimbabweans an opportunity to merry-make.

“This is an annual festival which we launched in 2018. However, we couldn’t afford to stage it in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Christmas is a time to reunite with families and childhood friends and we decided to spice it up with a musical show for the folks,” said Machakaire.

“Look, this is a pure rural setting and we have villagers who ordinarily do not afford to attend a show that has Alick Macheso, Mark Ngwazi, Jah Prayzah or Killer T.”

Some might afford but then due to some beliefs, they might not be willing to attend night shows.

We have decided to bring all these musicians home and provide entertainment with revellers getting it for free.

The festival will start at around 10am on Christmas Day with the last artiste to perform around 7am the following day.

It’s a big event and we are proud to be bringing it to the people as Tinmac Foundation,” he explained.