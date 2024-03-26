Cholera: Mashonaland Central bans Easter church camps

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Health and Child Care Ministry has suspended all church camps this Easter in Mashonaland Central due to rising cholera cases and deaths.

During Easter, church services have since been reduced to only three hours under the surveillance of health officials.

The provincial medical director Dr Clemence Tshuma urged locals to observe the strict guidelines.

All districts in Mashonaland Central are currently experiencing a rise in cholera cases and deaths.

Dr Tshuma said the the decision was done in consultation with other stakeholders to curb the surge in cholera cases.

“No Easter conference, all-night prayer and church services should be held in the province. All church gatherings should constitute only local people

“Ordinary church services are to be monitored by a hygiene promoter known within the church who will make sure there is access to safe water, sufficient toilets disinfectants and hand-washing facilities with soap. We need to advocate for good hygiene practice during the gathering,” said Dr Tshuma.

He added that all proposed gatherings of any kind in the province should be communicated to the Ministry of Health and Child Care district offices and to the police.

He urged people to report all suspected cholera cases to the nearest health facility.