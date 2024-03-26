Sanyati ready to host provincial Independence celebrations

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

PREPARATIONS for this year’s Mashonaland West Independence Celebrations are progressing well with, Sanyati district ready to host the 44th event.

The celebrations will be held in Kadoma, Sanyati’s administrative capital.

Zanu PF political leadership in Sanyati lauded the decision to decentralise the event.

Last year, the provincial celebrations were held in Hurungwe district as the province rally behind President Mnangagwa’s call for decentralisation of national events.

Previously, provincial Independence celebrations were held in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West’s administrative capital.

Zanu PF Sanyati DCC chairperson, Cde Langton Mabhanga said they were happy and ready to host the historic event.

“As Sanyati, we are ready for the 44th Independence Celebrations that will be held at Rimuka Stadium. We want to thank President (Cde Mnangagwa) for ensuring that events were decentralised,” he said.

The national celebrations will be held at Murambinda Growth Point in Manicaland province.

Speaking Sunday during the party’s Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting, Zanu PF’s Mashonaland West chairman, Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, said the province had earlier scheduled to have the celebrations in Kariba but changed due to logistical challenges.

“We had scheduled to have the event at Siakobvu in Kariba rural but, this was before we identified some challenges that could arise from our choice of venue. The area doesn’t have enough facilities to accommodate security forces, officials and people to attend the event,” she said.

Celebrations are also expected to be held at ward and district levels.