Second Republic inspires Eswatini

Zvamaida Murwira-Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE’s iconic new Parliament Building in Mount Hampden is one of the best legislative assembly structures not only in the Southern African region, but on the continent of Africa, Eswatini leader King Mswati III’s son, Prince Lindani Nkosi, has said.

He said the Kingdom of Eswatini intends to build a new parliament and would be visiting Zimbabwe’s magnificent legislative assembly to draw some lessons.

Prince Lindani Nkosi said this at State House in Harare yesterday soon after meeting President Mnangagwa where he had come to deliver a special message from King Mswati III.

He said cooperation between Zimbabwe and Eswatini, in various sectors, will continue to strengthen as the two countries seek to boost their bilateral relations.

“I am here as a special envoy of His Majesty the King of Eswatini who has sent me to greet his brother, His Excellency President Mnangagwa, here in Zimbabwe. We are here to deliver a special message and look at how we can strengthen cooperation between the two countries. We discussed several sectors in which we can partner and cooperate,” said Prince Lindani Nkosi.

“We looked at agriculture, as we know Zimbabwe is strong in terms of agriculture. We discussed how we can share experiences. We also discussed mining. Zimbabwe has a lot of minerals and experience in that sector and as a country we are also opening mines. So His Majesty has sent us to share notes with his dear brother, His Excellency President Mnangagwa about these programmes.”

He said they will be heading to Mount Hampden to have an appreciation of the new Parliament Building.

It was built by the Chinese Government through a grant, as Beijing continues to strengthen its bilateral relations with Harare which date back to the liberation struggle.

“We are also expected to build a parliament in the Kingdom, we will also be visiting Zimbabwe’s Parliament, as you know Zimbabwe’s Parliament is very new, and we are told it is the best Parliament that has been built here in Africa, so we commend you for that,” Prince Lindani Nkosi said.

“So we are here, in a nutshell, to discuss such programmes and how we can strengthen the relationship between His Majesty the King and President Mnangagwa and also strengthen bilateral relations of the two countries.”

The Chinese Government has since handed over the New Parliament Building on the outskirts of Harare to the Zimbabwean Government.

During the ceremony on October 26, 2023, President Mnangagwa received an emblematic golden key on behalf of the people of Zimbabwe from Vice Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency, Mr Tang Wenhong, thus symbolically opening the doors to true democracy, not merely representation.

The striking six-storey circular New Parliament Building, an embodiment of splendour is, indeed, more than just an imposing edifice, as it also testifies to the positivity of shared expectations.

Zimbabwe and Eswatini enjoy cordial bilateral relations with King Mswati III officially opening last year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo.