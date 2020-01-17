CHIWENGA-MUBAIWA DIVORCE: Case deferred for parties to negotiate a settlement

17 Jan, 2020 - 14:01 0 Views
0 Comments
CHIWENGA-MUBAIWA DIVORCE: Case deferred for parties to negotiate a settlement Marry Mubaiwa

The Herald

Fidelis Munyoro – Chief Court Reporter

The dispute over custody of children and access to matrimonial home pitting Marry Mubaiwa and her ex-husband Acting President Constantino Chiwenga was on Friday deferred to next week for parties’ to negotiate a settlement.

Justice Christopher Dube-Banda deferred to Tuesday next week the matter in which Mubaiwa is seeking an order compelling Acting President Chiwenga to allow her access to their three children and matrimonial home in Harare’s Borrowdale suburb.

Both parties’ lawyers Taona Nyamakura acting for Mubaiwa and Advocate Lewis Uriri representing Acting President Chiwenga agreed to the postponement of the matter.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting