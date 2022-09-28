Chitungwiza Municipality manager convicted for illegally allocating Sikhala stand

Senior Court Reporter

CHITUNGWIZA Municipality works manager, Emmanuel Mushata, was today convicted of illegally allocating Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala a piece of land at Zengeza 2 Shopping Centre, who in turn allegedly used the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to build structures at the place.

Mushata was convicted of criminal abuse of duty when he appeared before regional magistrate Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka.

He was convicted after full trial.

The State led by Mrs Tendai Shonhai proved that Mushata allocated Sikhala the 3000 square-metre piece of land sometime in 2019.