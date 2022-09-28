Marondera businessman killers appear in court

The Herald

Senior Court Reporter 

SEVEN suspected armed robbers believed to be behind the murder of a Marondera businessman appeared in court today where detectives successfully applied for their further detention until Friday pending further investigations.

 

Josephat Muchenje, Bright Magodhi, Crispen Kado, Felix Dapi, Taenda Mudzangairi, Elias Muchipuwa and Jeremiah Tafirenyika appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi, who allowed their further detention.

 

They are facing murder and armed robbery charges.

 

They allegedly killed Paul Chimoka in Marondera on September 23 and went on a spate of robberies before their  subsequent arrest in Harare.

