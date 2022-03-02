Chiredzi businessman elected Masvingo SMEs Chamber chair

George Maponga in Masvingo

Chiredzi businessman and Lowveld Business Development Association founding chairperson Mr Kurauone Venancio has been elected the chairperson of the Masvingo Chamber of Small to Medium Enterprises.

Mr Venancio, who was also chair for the Chiredzi SMEs Chamber, landed the provincial post after garnering 20 votes from 21 members drawn from the seven districts in the province who cast their ballots in Masvingo today.

He beat Mr Albert Chamwadoro who got one vote but was co-opted as the vice chair in a bid to unite the province.

The Chiredzi businessman succeeds the late former senior police officer Retired Assistant Commissioner Edmore Veterai who was Masvingo provincial chair at the time of his death.

Speaking after his election, Mr Venancio said his immediate task was to develop SMEs in Masvingo and integrate them into the formal economy for them to play a pivotal role in helping Zimbabwe attain Vision 2030 targets.

Mr Venancio says SMEs were indebted to the new dispensation under President Mnangagwa for continuing to support them with lines of credit to grow their businesses.

He noted that SMEs employed thousands of people and more needed to be done to develop the sector in far off districts like Mwenezi and Chiredzi.