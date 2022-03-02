6 robbers arrested after shootout with police

Faith Duri in Masvingo

Six members of a suspected eight-member armed robbers gang were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following an intense exchange of gunfire with Masvingo police detectives.

The six were arrested near Gokomere Mission along the Masvingo-Harare highway where they were involved in a road traffic accident as they fled from police fire.

They were allegedly part of an eight-man gang that had stolen gold ore in Mashava before fleeing with their loot.

The other two suspects who got away are still unaccounted for and police are looking for them.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhehwa confirmed the incident.

The gang of eight allegedly went to Mashava on Tuesday morning where they stole gold ore from some artisanal miners.

Masvingo police detectives were alerted that the suspects were driving towards Masvingo City in a Silver Toyota Wish vehicle.

The car was spotted at the junction of Bulawayo road and Masvingo-Harare highway as they entered the city.

The vehicle was followed by detectives into the CBD and was ordered to stop but sped off.

Police fired warning shots into the air but the suspects did not stop.

They drove along the Harare-Masvingo road with police detectives in hot pursuit.

Lucky ran out for six members of the gang after their vehicle collided head-on with a haulage truck moving towards Masvingo City.

Two of the suspects fled while the remainder were nabbed by detectives and are in custody awaiting appearance in court.