Tshovani Stadium rehabilitation still on course

Members of the Tshovani Stadium Development Committee in Chiredzi with some of the equipment purchased using CDF funds for the rehabilitation of the sporting centre turf.

George Maponga in Masvingo

Rehabilitation of Tshovani Stadium in Chiredzi using proceeds from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) is still on course with the local authority in the sugar cane growing town under pressure to first connect power to allow the facelift of one of the most iconic sporting facilities in the Lowveld.

The stadium needs a facelift and Chiredzi West National Assembly member Cde Farai Musikavanhu committed almost half of last year’s $2 million CDF funds towards the project that will revolutionarise sport in Chiredzi’s most populous suburb.

The rehabilitation will entail installation of equipment to irrigate the stadium’s resurfaced turf bringing it at almost the same level with Gibbo Stadium in Triangle.

Cde Musikavanhu today reaffirmed his commitment to the Tshovani Stadium upgrade project dismissing insinuations that funds meant for the venture had been misappropriated.

He said pipes and a water tank for watering the Tshovani turf, together with other materials had been purchased at a cost of over $700 000.

The materials will be deployed on site for the project once Chiredzi Town Council has connected electricity to the stadium.

He rubbished reports that he had reneged on his earlier promise to use about $1 million for Tshovani Stadium upgrade.

The legislator assured residents of Chiredzi that the Tshovani turf upgrade project was still on course with the stadium’s development committee comprising representatives of council, business community and residents having been shown the purchased irrigation equipment for the stadium.

Cde Musikavanhu is also said work on upgrading Tshovani will go according to plan after he proactively moved to secure all the materials before the value of the funds depreciated.

Besides upgrading the stadium, part of last year’s CDF funds were channelled towards the construction of a school in the constituency.