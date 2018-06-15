Chinhoyi still misses Chiyangwa: Mupfumira

Johanne Kachikuli Mash West Correspondent

Zanu-PF national secretary for Environment and Tourism Cde Prisca Mupfumira has said voters in Chinhoyi will regret dumping Cde Philip Chiyangwa during the 2013 harmonised elections.

Cde Chiyangwa, who is the Zanu-PF candidate for Zvimba South in the July 30 harmonised elections, lost to MDC-T candidate Dr Peter Mataruse in the last polls.

He has since moved to Zvimba South after the constituency lost a number of senior party members for dabbling in the divisive G40 cabal shenanigans.

Addressing a Zanu-PF meeting convened to drum up support for Cde Chiyangwa at Kuwadzana Hall in Banket last weekend, Cde Mupfumira said Chinhoyi still misses the flamboyant ZIFA president.

“People in Chinhoyi did not vote properly in 2013 and now they are still crying, but here in Banket I know you will vote well and wise in your numbers for the hard working Cde Chiyangwa.

“Hanzvadzi yangu anoita mashura akawana vanhu vanomufarira, vachiita zvaanoda. Anoita manyawi nokuita zvinhu zvavanoda,” she said.

Cde Mupfumira urged people to set aside their differences, unite and pull in the same direction to ensure a resounding victory for Zanu-PF and its presidential candidate Cde Mnangagwa.

She said she was happy to see all the losing candidates in Zvimba South working together.

Cde Mupfumira urged voters to embrace President Mnangagwa and the new dispensation.

“We should be aware that former president Mugabe is gone and now the baton is with Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa and all the people must rally behind him for the capabilities he has displayed in just a short time,” she said.

Meanwhile, Cde Mupfumira took the opportunity to introduce Zanu-PF Politburo member and national secretary for Labour and Production Cde Josaya Hungwe, who is leading the campaigns in Mashonaland West Province.

Cde Hungwe urged Zanu-PF members to vote in peace and to show the world that Cde Mnangagwa is fit and suitable for the post.

“Cde Chiyangwa knows as a businessman that ED is capable of turning the country’s fortunes,” he said.

Cde Hungwe also congratulated the people of Zvimba South for making the right choice in choosing to be led by Cde Chiyangwa, whom he declared as the winner ahead of the harmonised elections.