Machacha preaches unity ahead of polls

Sydney Mubaiwa in Zaka

A Zanu-PF Politburo member has urged ruling party members to put aside their differences and unite behind President Mnangagwa and the party to ensure landslide victory in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, who sits in the Politburo by virtue of being the principal at the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, said President Mnangagwa deserved an electoral mandate to fulfil his vision of making Zimbabwe a middle-income country by 2030.

Addressing hundreds of party supporters at a campaign rally to drum up support for President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF, that was held at Chipanza Business Centre in Zaka West recently, Cde Machacha said it was important for party members to put the interests of the party ahead of personal ones.

Cde Machacha said the recent positive developments in the country’s economy were a harbinger of good things to come.

He said President Mnangagwa has, in a short space of time, proved that he was a leader capable of bringing economic prosperity to the country.

“We are saying let us work as a team,” said Cde Machacha. “We are already in an election mood and we need to agree on one thing, that we should all rally behind our visionary leader President Mnangagwa who has already called us to bury the past and look into the future.

“We want to focus on winning these elections and we must work as a team and that is the only way we can give our President and Zanu-PF landslide victory in the coming elections.’’

Cde Machacha urged party members to heed President Mnangagwa’s clarion call for party cadres to forgive each other and forget about the challenges encountered in the ruling party during primaries elections.

“Let us all follow the footsteps of our President,” he said. “We should learn to forgive each other and forget about wrongs of the past. Look, for example, what President Mnangagwa did and said despite incessant attacks he was subjected to at nine youth interface rallies last year.’’

Cde Machacha said Zimbabweans should vote Zanu-PF in the coming elections as it was the only party with a track-record of delivering on its election promises.

He said the party brought political independence after a century of Rhodesian colonial rule and was now in the process of consolidating economic independence for the majority.

“You should bear in mind that President Mnangagwa is a mature leader who is a man of his word and is not a liar compared to other people who have this sickening disease of lying, you should just stay away from such people,’’ he said.

The new Zanu-PF administration led by President Mnangagwa, said Cde Machacha, was mainly focused on delivering complete economic independence to the people of Zimbabwe.

Cde Machacha unpacked how the ruling party Government that will be formed after the next elections will transform the economy in its quest to make Zimbabwe a middle income country in 12 years’ time.

He said Government was sensitive to the needs of Zimbabweans pointing out policies such as Command Agriculture that he said had brought food security.

Cde Machacha urged ruling party supporters to rally behind Zaka West parliamentary candidate in the coming polls.