Chinhoyi Seven honoured

Some of the people waiting to take part in the march

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

CHURCHES and children of the war veterans across the country have organised a march to honour the seven Chinhoyi heroes today.

The march will see the people including Zanu-pf members walk from Chinhoyi Central Business District to the provincial heroes acre, the site where the seven were killed on April 28, 1966.

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution who is also the Zanu-pf provincial chairman Mary Mliswa-Chikoka is expected to address the crowd at the shrine.

The seven were Arthur Maramba, David Guzuzu, Chabby Savanhu, Christopher Chatambudza, Godwin Manyerere, Simon Chinoza and Godfrey Dube.