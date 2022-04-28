Uncategorised

Chinhoyi Seven honoured

28 Apr, 2022 - 11:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Chinhoyi Seven honoured Some of the people waiting to take part in the march

The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau
CHURCHES and children of the war veterans across the country have organised a march to honour the seven Chinhoyi heroes today.

The march will see the people including Zanu-pf members walk from Chinhoyi Central Business District to the provincial heroes acre, the site where the seven were killed on April 28, 1966.

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution who is also the Zanu-pf provincial chairman Mary Mliswa-Chikoka is expected to address the crowd at the shrine.

The seven were Arthur Maramba, David Guzuzu, Chabby Savanhu, Christopher Chatambudza, Godwin Manyerere, Simon Chinoza and Godfrey Dube.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting