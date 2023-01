Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A driver of a Toyota Mark X died on the spot in Chinhoyi in the early hours of today after failing to negotiate a curve along the Chinhoyi-Chegutu highway and went on to ram a big tree.

A passenger, believed to be his wife, sustained serious injuries and is admitted at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

The driver had driven less than 2 kilometres from a local popular entertainment joint in Chinhoyi.