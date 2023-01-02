Renowned educationist declared provincial hero

The late Cde Shambare's widow laying a wreath on the grave

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Second Republic says it will continue to honour acts of heroism from individuals across the society irrespective of political affiliation.

This was said by Mashonaland Weat Minister of State, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka on Saturday at Chinhoyi Provincial Heroes Acre during the burial of the late Cde Michael Shambare.

He was declared provincial hero by President Mnangagwa in recognition of his outstanding works.

The retired educationist and former Nemakonde High School head died last Tuesday after a long illness.

He was 77.

Nemakonde is one of the country’s second biggest secondary schools with an enrolment of over 3000 pupils.

Cde Shambare was buried at the shrine with military honours for his significant contribution towards a better society.