Chinese national in court over US$98 000 trust property

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A Chinese national who is accused of using a vehicle worth US$98 000 as collateral for a loan, despite not owning it, appeared in court yesterday.

Meng Dong (34) appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr Donald Ndirowei charged with theft of trust property.

Meng who is represented by his lawyer Mr Freddy Masarirevhu was remanded in custody pending bail application today.

The complainant is Sun Hao (51).

The State Prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that on February 2, at around 2 pm, Weng requested for a motor vehicle from Sun to use for only four days.

He was given a pearl white Nissan Patrol and he drove it away.

Then on February 5, at around midday, Meng went to Wiltech Auto Trade Car Sale located at number 4 Enterprise Road, Harare, where he sold Sun’s car purporting to be his agent using fake documents.

It is alleged that Sun approached Meng intending to collect his motor vehicle and was advised that the motor vehicle had been used as loan collateral for a loan Meng had borrowed.

He then decided to make a police report at ZRP Highlands.

On Sunday, Meng was arrested and he led detectives to the recovery of the stolen motor vehicle from Wilberforce Ruzvidzo of Wiltech Auto Trade Carsale in Harare, who had bought it.

The total value stolen is US$98 000 and all was recovered.