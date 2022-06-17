Chinese firm invests US$2 million in road construction

The Herald
Gibson Nyikadzino Herald Correspondent
A Chinese mining firm in Mazowe with interests in nickel and chrome has made a US$2 million investment towards road construction as a contribution to the local economy and the promotion of Zimbabwe-China relations.
Labenmon Investments operations manager Mr Tang Jun said his company is aware of locals that are trying to smear the Zimbabwe-China relations but his company will not stop its mandate to uplift the locals.
The company which has started work on its eight kilometers road expected to be commissioned in two months, currently employs 108 locals from the surrounding communities, providing potable water and electricity.
“In China we say if you want to become rich, build a good road. Here in Mazowe’s Christon Bank area we are constructing a concrete road that will stay longer and benefit people of all surrounding communities. The road is about 8, 2 kilometers and six meters wide.
“It is a sign of our sincere contribution to the economic development of this country. We also take note of environment protection. We built our chrome furnace that has filters to ensure smoke does not pollute the air. This road project will take about two months,” said Mr Jun.
Mr Jun said his company was aware of locals trying to tarnish the Zimbabwe-China relations by circulating unsubstantiated stories about the Chinese, saying Labenmon Investments is in Zimbabwe to partner with the locals and government to improve the lives of the people.
Zimbabwe has welcomed investments in various sectors to which the Chinese have made in the mining, technological and agriculture sectors.
The USA embassy in Harare, through its public affairs section, has been paying locals to smear Chinese investments in the mining sector and tarnish the Zimbabwe-China relations.
Another company representative Mr Harrison Huo said the road will also help link the nearby communities and enhance the fast movement of products from farming communities around.
“We are not doing this for the transportation of nickel only but also link business activities between local communities. We need to put housing, electricity and clean energy too. We want to make a modest contribution to promote the reputation of Chinese companies in Zimbabwe as we promote the development of the China Africa relationship,” he said.
President Mnangagwa today presided over the ground breaking ceremony of a US$300 million project at Bikita Minerals, a company acquired by a Chinese firm, Sino Mine, which is injecting funds to increase lithium output.