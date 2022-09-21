Chimhanda cattle market strives

21 Sep, 2022 - 12:09 0 Views
0 Comments
The Herald

Fungai Lupande-Mash Central Bureau

Chimhanda cattle market has become a source of beef for Harare and other districts affected by theileriosis also known as January disease following zero reports of the tick-borne disease in Rushinga.

Districts like Mbire and Muzarabani are reeling from the effects of January disease but Rushinga stands aloof with a striving cattle market.

 

Part of their secret is the full utilisation of tick grease that was distributed to communal farmers through the Presidential Inputs Scheme.

Established in 2016 the cattle market has stood the test of time and January disease.

Some of the farmers travel from furthest areas close to 60 kilometres away.

Rushinga Rural District Council chief executive officer Mr Mungororo Mazai said they have imposed strict measures to restrict entry of livestock from other districts and Mozambique.

