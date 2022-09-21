Chimhanda cattle market strives

Every Tuesday, communal farmers gather their beasts at a common market at Chimhanda, where hundreds of buyers throng from Harare and other parts of the country.

Fungai Lupande-Mash Central Bureau

Chimhanda cattle market has become a source of beef for Harare and other districts affected by theileriosis also known as January disease following zero reports of the tick-borne disease in Rushinga.

Districts like Mbire and Muzarabani are reeling from the effects of January disease but Rushinga stands aloof with a striving cattle market.

Established in 2016 the cattle market has stood the test of time and January disease.

Every Tuesday, communal farmers gather their beasts at a common market at Chimhanda, where hundreds of buyers throng from Harare and other parts of the country.

Some of the farmers travel from furthest areas close to 60 kilometres away.

Part of their secret is the full utilisation of tick grease that was distributed to communal farmers through the Presidential Inputs Scheme.

Rushinga Rural District Council chief executive officer Mr Mungororo Mazai said they have imposed strict measures to restrict entry of livestock from other districts and Mozambique.