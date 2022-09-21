Bid to bribe cops at roadblock lands man in soup

21 Sep, 2022 - 10:09 0 Views
0 Comments
Bid to bribe cops at roadblock lands man in soup Mushanyure was accused of offering the police a R200 bribe to secure the freedom of the driver of a Honda Fit vehicle he was travelling in who had been arrested for driving without a driver's licence.

The Herald

Herald Reporter 

A passenger travelling in a motor vehicle will rue the day he attempted to bribe police officers at a roadblock after his bid to subvert the law landed him behind bars.

Amson Mushanyure (24) was arrested on Monday by Beitbridge officers deployed to the “No to cross border crimes” operation at the Bubi roadblock along Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway in connection with a case of bribery, police have reported.

Mushanyure was accused of offering the police a R200 bribe to secure the freedom of the driver of a Honda Fit vehicle he was travelling in who had been arrested for driving without a driver’s licence.

In Mukumbura, police arrested Costa Karimanzira (52) for unlawful possession of a pangolin.

Karimanzira was apprehended after a tip off while searching for potential buyers at Maimbi River Bridge in Chigango.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting