Chief Justice Malaba mourns High Court judge Justice Tagu

Trust Freddy Herald Correspondent

Chief Justice Luke Malaba has sent condolences to the Tagu family following the death of High Court judge Justice Owen Tagu (54).

Justice Tagu who was appointed to the bench in 2013, died yesterday at a local hospital in Harare after a long illness.

In a statement, the Judicial Service Commission said:

“The Chief Justice of Zimbabwe and chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission, Hon Justice Luke Malaba; the Judicial Service Commissioners; the Judge President of the High Court; Judges and Magistrates; the Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission; and all members of the Judicial Service would like to express deepest condolences to the Tagu family on the passing on of the Honourable Justice Owen Tagu at Avenues Clinic in Harare on Tuesday May 2, 2023.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Mrs Farai Tagu and children. May the Lord comfort them during this difficult time.”

Justice Tagu was born in Shurugwi and studied the law at the University of Zimbabwe from 1988 to 1991. He joined the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs as a magistrate in 1992.

He rose through the ranks in the magistracy and became a senior regional magistrate in 2007.

Mourners are gathered at number 2387 Crowhill Views, Borrowdale in Harare and burial arrangements will be announced in due course.