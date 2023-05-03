Lumumba granted access to minor child

Herald Reporter

Businessman William Gerald Mutumanje, popularly known as Acie Lumumba has finally been granted access to his minor child he sired with his estranged wife, Lillian Rufaro Madyara.

However, Lumumba will only have access to the child during weekends, public holidays and half of every school holiday.

The fight for child custody between the two spilled into the courts after Lumumba allegedly reported that he was being denied access to his child.

Lumumba and Madyara have been haggling over the custody of their minor child since their separation.

In a ruling attached below, the court ordered that the applicant (Lumumba) be granted access to the minor child.