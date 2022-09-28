Chidzivo challenges fellow athletes

Sports Reporter

LEADING female distance runner Fortunate Chidzivo says athletes need to up their game if they are to become regular participants at major competitions such as the World Athletics Championships.

The qualifying standards for the World Championships and Olympic Games continue to get tough.

The World Athletics have significantly improved standards in a number of events for the 2023 championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Chidzivo was recently in South Africa where she won the OUTsurance Gun Run 21.1km half marathon.

It was part of her preparations for the forthcoming NMB 1 City Marathon to be held later in the year.

She is eyeing qualification to the global meet and for women’s marathon the time is 2 hours 28 minutes.

For the previous edition it was 2 hours 29 minutes 30 seconds.

“It’s time for us as athletes to pull our socks, to get out of our comfort zone and become the best athletes we can be.

“If we remain in our comfort zone and (on the other hand) the World Athletics is improving those times and becoming tougher, then we will never qualify. So the thing is to be more disciplined as athletes, pull up our socks, get out of our comfort zone and focus,” said Chidzivo.

Chidzivo has had a fruitful season winning four half marathons and two 10km races in South Africa.