Gokwe-Kabuyuni MP Sworn-in

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The recently-elected Gokwe-Kabuyuni legislator Cde Spencer Tshuma has been sworn-in as a parliamentarian in the National Assembly.

Cde Tshuma who won the seat on a Zanu-PF ticket, took his oath of office before Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda.

Cde Tshuma pledged to work towards the upliftment of people’s livelihoods in his constituency.

“Now that I have been sworn-in, I will now work to bring the needs of the constituency to Parliament and ensure they are addressed.

“I will also work guided by the President’s vision of ensuring development. My constituency is one of those lagging behind so I will work to ensure that its status in terms of development is improved,” Cde Tshuma said.