CHEVRONS CHOKE AGAIN

Richard Ngarava and captain Sikandar Raza trying to get fielders in the desired positions in the opening T20I yesterday

Brandon Moyo

CHEVRONS captain Sikandar Raza says they owe Zimbabwean cricket fans after a three-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in the opening T20I yesterday.

Zimbabwe looked in control going into the final two overs but disaster struck again at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

After keeping Sri Lanka to 6.8 runs per over in 19 overs, Blessing Muzarabani had to defend 14 runs to win the three-match series opener.

The equation became six from the last two balls but Sri Lanka did just that to win a last-ball thriller as Muzarabani seemingly lost his bearings.

This was a game the Chevrons could easily have won but they choked yet again leaving Raza to blame “demons”.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Raza said:

“This has been the story of Zimbabwe cricket for some time now. But the good thing is everyone understands that the onus is on us to change our fortunes.

“Very proud of the way we fought today, but unfortunately it’s one of those games that’s gone to the last ball and we haven’t come out on top.

“I think sometimes the demons of the past come and haunt us but I’m still very confident that these are the group of boys that will change the fortunes of Zimbabwe cricket. Initially I wasn’t sure about the way the wicket was changing, but even at the 10-over mark I was saying that 145 would be a decent score on this wicket.

“But credit to Sri Lanka, needing 37 in the last three overs, the way they batted and finished they put us under pressure.

“But I thought it was a decent score on this wicket. (Enjoying your cricket?) I would’ve enjoyed myself a lot more had we won the game.

“My personal enjoyment comes when we win. My personal enjoyment will be there when we turn Zimbabwe cricket around. That is a promise we have made to our country, that is a promise we have made to our fans. There is no enjoyment until we turn that ship around,” said Raza.

The Chevrons blew the chance to win their first ever T20I match against Sri Lanka and also their first on Sri Lankan soil.

Captain Sikandar Raza entrusted Blessing Muzarabani to defend 14 runs in the last over and the lanky fast bowler failed to deliver, with the Lankan batters crossing the line off the last ball of the match.

It was yet another disappointing outing for the Chevrons and their fans, where they threw away a game they had total control of.

After they were sent in to bat first, Zimbabwe scored a poor 143/5 in their 20 overs and the hosts went on to chase down the target in 20 overs as well, finishing on 144/7 to take a 1-0 lead in the three match series.

In the last over where it was all lost for Zimbabwe, Muzarabani conceded three boundaries, took a wicket and a double run in the last ball to send his team back to the drawing board for the second match.

There was nothing to write home about from the Chevrons’ batting unit besides a knock from Raza.

The new skipper found his form again with the bat as he top scored for the Chevrons with 62 runs off 42 balls while opening batter, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe made 26 runs from 18 deliveries.

An eight ball 13-run cameo from Luke Jongwe helped Zimbabwe reach a decent score, which was still below par in 20 over cricket.

The newly elected Sri Lanka T20 captain Wanindu Hasaranga finished with figures of 2/19 in his four over spell while Maheesh Theekshana also took two scalps for just 16 runs in four overs as well.

Zimbabwe had a brilliant start to their defence with the ever consistent Richard Ngarava taking the wicket of Pathum Nissanka for just two runs to leave Sri Lanka on 2/1 in just the third ball of the match. With that wicket, Ngarava extended his wicket taking streak in international cricket to 29 consecutive matches.

He would go on to finish with that solitary wicket for 34 runs in four overs while the skipper led from the front with the ball again, finishing with figures of 3/13 in his four overs. Muzarabani claimed two scalps for 33 runs in four overs as well. Wellington Masakadza also took one wicket.

In the last over where it all went wrong for Zimbabwe, Muzarabani was hit for two consecutive fours before following it up with a wicket and a dot ball. After the dot, Muzarabani went for four runs and the hosts went on to take two more runs to win the match.

Angelo Matthew’s, playing his first T20I match in three years top scored for Sri Lanka with 46 runs off 38 balls.

The second match of the series is scheduled for tomorrow at the same venue. The game starts at 15:30pm (Zimbabwean time).