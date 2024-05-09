Acting President Mohadi mourns hero Chaunoita

Herald Reporter

Acting President Kembo Mohadi has joined the nation in mourning the passing on of national hero, Cde Ezekiel Tobias Musiiwa Chaunoita.

He died last Saturday after a long illness.

Cde Chaunoita was a retired director in the President’s Department and is expected to be buried at the National Heroes Acre tomorrow.

Cde Chaunoita’s Chimurenga name was Cde Zvenyika.

A statement from Acting President Mohadi’s office yesterday said: “Acting President KCD Mohadi has joined His Excellency the President Dr ED Mnangagwa and the nation at large in mourning the passing on of our national hero Cde Ezekiel Tobias Chaunoita.

“He served his country well both during the liberation struggle and after independence. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Cde Chaunoita was born on June 1, 1958 in Gutu District, Masvingo Province. From 1967 to 1969, he attended Gudo Primary School in Gutu, for Sub A to Standard One and subsequently transferred to Mataruse Primary School in the same province in 1970, where he completed primary education.

From 1971 to 1972, Cde Chaunoita attended Gutu Secondary School for Form One and Form Two, but could not continue with school due to financial challenges.