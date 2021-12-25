Chegutu Mukuru agency robbed US$17000

The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau 

Armed robbers pounced at a Mukuru money transfer agent Chegutu branch housed at Zapalala Wholesale yesterday and made off with at least US$17 000.

Acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ian Kohwera confirmed the incident but referred questions to national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi who is yet to give the details.

Witnesses said the robbers attacked the money outlet on Friday morning.

The unidentified men forced workers to lie on the ground after firing two shots in the air before vanishing in a getaway car.

