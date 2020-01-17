Cheetahs to face South American teams in World Rugby Sevens

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Rugby sevens team have been drawn against South American teams Chile, Brazil and Mexico for the upcoming World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series.

The Cheetahs are under the guidance of coach Gilbert Nyamutsamba and will take part in the tournament which is designed to develop the next generation of rugby players and also take the sport to non-traditional rugby territories.

Zimbabwe, who are also known as the Cheetahs are in Pool D of the competition and will have a chance to join South Africa and Kenya in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games if they do well.

Africa has been given an opportunity to field three teams in which Zimbabwe and Uganda have the chance.

Draw

Group A

Japan, Tonga, Portugal, Uruguay

Group B

Hong Kong, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, Colombia

Group C

Germany, Uganda, Italy, Paraguay

Group D

Chile, Zimbabwe, Brazil, Mexico