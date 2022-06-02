CeSHHAR complements Govt in meeting 95-95-95 target

Yeukai Tazira recently in Mutare

The Centre for Sexual Health and HIV and AIDS Research Zimbabwe (CeSHHAR) continues to complement Government’s efforts to meet the 95-95-95 target by introducing micro-planning to sex workers, a move which seeks to prevent new HIV infections.

The 95-95-95 target is meant to ensure that 95 percent of people living with HIV know their status; 95 percent of people who know their status are on treatment and that 95 percent of people on treatment have suppressed viral loads.

Addressing the media in Mutare recently, CeSHHAR site manager Ms Beauty Dhliwayo said the introduction of micro-planning to sex workers was key.

“It was seen that we have to include sex workers as we fight as a nation against HIV and AIDS.

“As you know we are fighting towards zero new infections, so if we leave the sex workers out we are doing nothing,” she said.

“Due to the nature of their work as sex workers, they are bound to see a lot of sexual partners so if we offer them these services it then means that all their partners are also going to be saved.”

Anna Chin’onzo who is also CeSHHAR’s site manager for Sakubva said clinical services, HIV counselling, viral load detection as well as initiating clients on Antiretroviral treatment were done for free.

Precious Rushwaya, one of the micro planners said mapping the sex workers in hotspots is part of her job and this has made it easier to track all the sex workers in the area.

“ I go to places which are known as hotspots and look for sex workers. After that, I collect their details and addresses.

“Depending on whether the sex worker falls on the low, medium or high risk I then visit the worker and offer counselling and encourage them to make use of condoms and if he or she is on Antiretroviral Treatment, I offer them counselling services,” she said.

Another micro planner Ms Spiwe Chikwawa said sex work is no longer her priority anymore as she now has her own business and can now fend for her family.

“ I have managed to open my own business and I attribute that to the behavioural change counselling sessions and self-care groups that we have started.

“Sex working is not easy as some of our clients do not pay us and rather steal from us,” she said.

Another sex worker who spoke on anonymity said she started sex work at the tender age of 14 and the program has really helped her as she has managed to raise school fees.

Meanwhile, National AIDS Council District AIDS Coordinator for Buhera Miss Belinda Takawira said men need to seek medical attention as well.

“ Last year the statistics for females who went to the hospital here in Buhera was 0,32 percent whilst the male were sitting on 0,16 percent.

“From the evidence, men should seek clinical help, especially truck drivers from this area as this prevents new STI infections,” she said.