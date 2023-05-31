‘Cascade stories of cultural diversity’

Learners perform and follow proceedings during the culture month schools storytelling competitions using language as a tool for safe guarding cultural heritage at David Livingstone School in Harare yesterday. - Pictures: Memory Mangombe

Rejoice Makoni

Herald Correspondent

Storytelling helps in cascading cultural diversity while also useful in making children creative in writing and becoming better poets, deputy director for the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) Mr Josiah Kusena said yesterday.

He was speaking at the Culture Month storytelling competitions held at David Livingstone Primary School in Harare where 10 schools participated in the competitions that ran under the theme, “Promoting cultural diversity, peace and unity”.

The event was attended by Embassy of Spain deputy head of mission, Mr Diego Calatayud Soriano, representatives from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, seasoned storytellers and members from NACZ.

Mr Kusena said the storytelling competitions were aimed at developing emerging talents, among children.

“Storytelling helps in keeping our heritage and having such competitions among school children helps them to appreciate and understand the cultural diversity in our country.

“This month we are celebrating the Culture Month and as the NACZ, we want to make sure that stories of cultural diversity are cascaded down across the country,” said Mr Kusena.

“The EU has been our partner and we are happy that our theme for this year’s Culture Month resonates with their theme as well.

“EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Jobst von Kirchmann launched a sculptor’s competition at the Chitungwiza Art Gallery Centre to promote cultural diversity among them,” said Mr Kusena.

Mr Soriano thanked NACZ for organising the Culture Month initiative, adding that performances by the young children tell a story that “Zimbabwe is rich in culture diversity”.

“It was a great opportunity for us to work with NACZ,” he said.

Seasoned storytellers including Dr Ignatius Mabasa, Mr Tinashe Muchuri and Mr Memory Chirere, also attended the event.

Emerald Hill School for the Deaf students encouraged the promotion of cultural diversity, peace and unity, in their set-piece.

Schools that participated include Admiral Tait School, Moffat Primary School, Belvedere Primary School, Alfred Beit Primary School, St Giles School, Louis Mountbatten Primary School and the host David Livingstone Primary, among others.

The National Culture Month was launched by President Mnangagwa in Binga, Matabeleland North Province, over the weekend.