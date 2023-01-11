Calls mount for Chikombedzi circuit court opening

Government, through the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) has been urged to open a circuit court of the magistrates’ court in Chikombedzi in the Limpopo Valley to curb rampant cross-border crimes in the area which shares a long and porous border with Mozambique.

Opening of the circuit court will expedite prosecution of criminal cases especially related to armed robbery and stock-theft that continue to plague the area with most suspects finding a safe haven in Mozambique after committing crimes.

Criminal cases that occur in Chikombedzi are prosecuted at the Chiredzi magistrates court located more than 150km from the former court making it challenging to clear them on time.

Stakeholders in the legal profession in Masvingo recently told Constitutional Court judge Justice Rita Makarau ahead of the opening of the 2023 Masvingo High Court year that opening of a circuit court in Chikombedzi is long overdue.

Justice Makarau in turn challenged the JSC to seriously consider the request for a Chikombedzi circuit court.

”The issue of the opening of a circuit court at Chikombedzi which is fairly distant from Chiredzi and is not readily accessible during the rainy season can only go a long way towards improving access to justice. I was informed that crimes emanating from the area are quite serious including stock-theft and armed robberies. The delay in prosecuting cases from this area results in the defeating of justice as the offenders easily but illegally cross borders into Mozambique,” said Justice Makarau.

Every year during the rainy season, Chikombedzi is virtually cut-off from Chiredzi town where the magistrates court is housed as the Runde River that bisects the two areas will be flooded and impassable.