Chitungwiza appoints chamber secretary

Yeukai Karengezeka Herald Correspondent

Chitungwiza Municipality has finally appointed a substantive chamber secretary Mr Japson Nemuseso after the position had been vacant for the past four years.

In an interview, Chitungwiza acting town clerk Mrs Evangelista Machona confirmed the appointment.

“We now have a substantive chamber secretary and we welcome him to the Chitungwiza Municipality. We wish him the best in executing council business,” she said.

Mr Nemuseso successfully went through the interviews that were recently conducted by the Local Government Board.

He assumed duty on January 3.

Before joining Chitungwiza, Mr Nemuseso has been with the City of Gweru as the Human Resources Manager.

He also worked with Municipality of Redcliff as Human Resources Manager and acting Chamber Secretary.

He once worked as a blast furnace mechanical engineer at the Zimbabwe Iron Steel and Company (Iron Plant).

The last substantive chamber secretary was Ms Charity Maunga who was suspended on allegations of abuse of office and gross misconduct in May 2018. She later resigned.

Since then, several people have occupied the position on an acting basis including former Chitungwiza Municipality Human Resources manager Mrs Mary Mukonyora, Mr Raymond Wenyeve and Mr Godwin Mvere.

The appointment is expected to assist in resolving some of the local authority’s legal matters.

Chitungwiza has numerous litigations that have accumulated over the years.

Residents have been blaming poor service delivery on the lack of substantive employees in managerial posts.

Chitungwiza does not have a substantive mayor, town clerk and works manager, among other posts.