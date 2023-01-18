Buoyant Chevrons to maintain momentum in ODI series

THIS IS YOUR CAPTAIN SPEAKING . . . The Zimbabwe cricket team captain Craig Ervine expresses a point during yesterday’s press conference ahead of the first of the three ODI series against Ireland which gets underway at Harare Sports Club this morning. — Photo by Nomxolisi Museta

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

THE Chevrons will be seeking to maintain the momentum from their T20I cricket series victory against Ireland when the two teams clash in the three One Day International (ODI) series that begins today at Harare Sports Club.

Fresh from their 2-1 victory over the visitors in the T20I series, Zimbabwe go into the ODI series hoping to continue with their good run.

The availability of Gary Ballance, who missed the last two T20I matches against Ireland due to a mild concussion, and the return of kingpin Sikandar Raza is a boost for the Dave Houghton-coached side.

The star all-rounder missed the just-ended T20I series between the two sides after Zimbabwe Cricket gave him permission to play franchise cricket in Nepal, Bangladesh and UAE in the last two weeks.

Apart from Raza, former captain Chamunorwa Chibhabha has been recalled to boost Zimbabwe’s top-order batting options.

Leg-spinner Brandon Mavuta, who has been doing well on the domestic front, is also back in the fold.

Zimbabwe will, however, be without veteran all-rounder Sean Williams after he broke a right-hand finger in the field during the second T20I game on Saturday.

Zimbabwe national team captain Craig Ervine said they are looking forward to maintain the momentum in the ODI series, starting this morning.

“Gary (Ballance) is going to be fit for the ODI series. So that’s a huge plus for us and also Sikandar Raza, I think he is coming. So he is also going to be a huge balance for us. He will bring his experience into the squad, so I think it’s going to be a very exciting One Day series.

“I am pretty sure that Sikandar Raza will be available. He is arriving today (yesterday).

“We are looking forward to just keeping that momentum that we have done. Ideally we would like to start off on the winning foot again tomorrow (today).

“I think the one thing we took away from the weekend was the crowd that turned out here to support us was absolutely incredible.

“The atmosphere that they created for us to go and execute our skills out there in the middle, hopefully tomorrow might be slightly different because it’s a Wednesday but I am pretty sure Saturday I think will be another incredible atmosphere to play some cricket in front of the big crowd,” said Ervine.

Ireland welcome ODIs veteran batsman Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker and bowler Josh Little who were not part of the T20I and Ervine admitted it will bring another dimension to the game.

But he expressed confidence in the Chevrons side. “They have Josh Little, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (back). Those three guys will add a fair bit to their fire-power and we know that they do rely on those guys quite a bit.

“But having said that, we also have got a really good balanced squad. So I think it will be just as exciting as the T2Os. But I think it will be quite close.

“On the short turnaround between the T20s and ODIs, is pretty short, only having two days after playing back-to-back T20s and it takes its toll. But at least there is another two days after tomorrow’s game preparing for the weekend.”

Ireland will be looking at turning their fortunes around, having lost the T20I series and their batting coach Gary Wilson they have put behind the disappointment from their first match to focus on the ODIs.

The Irish side lost the opening match for the T20I series before levelling the series in the second match. It was a close contest in the last match at Harare Sports Club on Sunday and Zimbabwe prevailed to win the series 2-1.

“When we put the first game behind us was a long time ago. Now we are just looking at (the ODIs), with the three new guys coming in, we hope that they come in and provide extra energy to the group.” Wilson said the coming in of Tucker, Stirling and Little puts the team in a better position.

“Well Lorcan Tucker comes back, he was in Dubai with MI Emirates, so he comes back into the squad and I will be very confident that he will quickly go and work it tomorrow . . . So any team that can welcome back Paul Stirling, Josh and Lorcan Tucker are very fortunate and that’s a good thing for us. “Any team that can welcome back those three players of that calibre, it’s going to be a much better side than they are already,” said Wilson. Wilson added that after a day off on Monday and some good practice sessions, his side is fit and ready to go. The second match is scheduled for Saturday and they wrap-up the series at the same venue on Monday.

Play will start at 9:15am local time.

Tickets for the series are available online at www.webtickets.co.za and will also be sold at the venue gates on matchdays. There will be free entry for pensioners and children in full school uniform.

Zimbabwe ODI squad versus Ireland

Craig Ervine (captain), Gary Ballance, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Bradley Evans, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza.