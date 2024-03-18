Bulawayo visual artist in ‘milestone achievement’

Valerie Mpundu and Rumbidzai Mushonga

Bulawayo-based visual artist Mpumelelo Moyo has hailed his milestone achievement in snatching second position in the current exhibitions at the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Harare which are part of the Women’s Month celebrations.

Moyo was the runner-up in the photography category where he came second beating six other contestants at the exhibition dubbed “Flow Arts Exhibition,” which celebrated womanhood and menstruation through art.

The show was supported by “Prendy Reusable Sanitary Wear” company.

Gurure Nyasha won the first prize.

Submissions were in three categories: poetry, paintings and photography.

Moyo expressed joy over the recognition describing it as “a milestone achievement for Matabeleland”.

“We do not normally get much recognition as compared to those in Harare, but when we do we try by all means to address our issues.”

“I am super proud to have achieved this, it is a hallmark for me and for every other artist who is not being recognised out there,” he said.

Moyo’s imagery represents the stages in a woman’s life during menstruation uniquely detailed as he explains.

“Excruciating pain suffocates her, excruciating pain ties her down, preventing her from being free finally she is free that is what ‘womenstruation’ is all about.”

Proving to be a chip off the old block, Moyo who is also a creative designer draws inspiration from a family whom he says were creative geniuses uniquely gifted.

“My late mom used to combine fabric and blend in textures uniquely, she had her style at sewing and knitting, my dad designed and conceptualised lamp holders he would simply breathe air into ideas bringing them to life,” he said.

“What can I say, my sister is also a renowned fashion designer with unique and elegant taste she knows her way around the threads.”

The creative genius described his journey into visual arts as filled with endless possibilities as the mind is limitless.

“I am an oasis overflowing with ideas and I will not back down from a challenge. What makes art unique is how far one goes to express and connect with the audience on a deeper level,” he said.

The National Art Gallery is continuing to promote and empower women in visual arts by hosting various exhibitions to celebrate them.