Budiriro residents decry poor service delivery

Budiriro residents decry poor service delivery Residents demonstrate against Harare City Council over smoke pollution from burning uncollected gabbage at Budiriri 1 Shopping Centre yesterday.-Picture:Joseph Manditswara

Remember Deketeke Herald Correspondent

Scores of disgruntled residents of Budiriro, Harare, today demonstrated at the council offices at Budiriro 1 Shopping Centre in Ward 13 demanding an end to subpar refuse collection services, among other issues.

The residents complained about the unreliable garbage collection services and called for the Government to intervene since the local authority was letting them down.

Ms Esther Kwembeya, a resident and businessperson said the amount of smoke in the area compelled her to relocate her mother and her kids to a safer area.

Esther Kwembeya (left),Morgain Makondora (left) led a group of residents from Budiriro 1 to confront Harare City Council officials at their offices to remove a dump site which is polutting the residential area with smoke from burning uncollected gabbage in Harare yesterday.-Picture:Joseph Manditswara

“My mother leaves down the line less than 20 meters, and I had to make her move to my sister’s place because of the smoke we are inhaling in our houses and also sent away my kids,” she said

Head of Corporate Communications City of Harare Stanley Gama, said it is important for residents to dump waste at designated areas.

“People need to know that during Chenesa Harare, we took care to remove all illegal dumping sites and clean up the surrounding areas to prevent future illegal waste dumping at illegal sites,” he said.

